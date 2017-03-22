What’s a Galaxy S device without some intense hype? Samsung has released an official UNPACKED 2017 app for Android and iOS where you can confirm your attendance (if you were invited to the event, that is), watch promo videos, see how many days until the event, and stream the unveiling on the day of. While it’s largely useless if you are not an invitee, it is a beautifully-designed app that (hopefully) reflects a beautifully-designed phone.

The Galaxy S8 launch date is coming up; in just a week, Samsung will hold an unpacking event in New York City to unveil the eighth iteration their S series. While we have a fairly good idea of what to expect thanks to endless leaks these past few weeks, it’s still exciting given that Samsung’s current flagship is not the ill-fated Note 7 but the S7, which was released a year ago.

So to add to all the anticipation, Samsung has released an official UNPACKED 2017 app, which is available for download in the Play Store. The app itself is simple and beautiful: right on the main screen is a countdown timer, which indicates 6 days and 21 hours or so at the time of this article’s publication. Once you swipe down, it gives you an image of NYC with an official description of the invite. Once you scroll up, there are two promo videos for the S8. The stream button on the right is not yet available, but if you are a registered attendee, what you find on the left might be useful.

Not only can you confirm your attendance by putting your information in on the app, you can also “enjoy fast entry and avoid registration queues on the door” according to the South Korean company. So while the app could be useful for those attending the event next week, it’s otherwise a pretty but useless app designed to build up excitement. If you want to see for yourself, you can click the button below to download the app:

Are you looking forward to the Galaxy S8 announcement? Where will you be streaming the event? Let us know by leaving a comment below!