Last year, Samsung took the wraps off the W2017 flip phone. It now looks like the company is gearing up to release its successor, as the device with the model number SM-G9298 has recently been certified by TENAA in China.

The smartphone, likely to be called the Samsung W2018, looks quite similar to the W2017, with a few differences here and there. According to the listing on TENAA, it sports two 4.2-inch Full HD displays and is powered by the Snapdragon 821AB chipset. You can check out two additional images of the device below.

It has 4 GB or RAM, 64 GB of storage, and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The smartphone packs a 2,300 mAh battery and comes equipped with a 12 MP primary camera and a selfie snapper that has a 5 MP sensor.

When it comes to specs, the W2018 is a minor upgrade over its predecessor. The only difference between the two devices is the processor, as the W2017 features the Snapdragon 820.

This actually means it’s quite possible that the W2018 is just an updated, international version of the W2017, based on the fact that the two devices are so similar. This hasn’t been confirmed yet, so we’ll just have to wait for the official announcement to find out whether it’s true or not.

Would you buy a flip phone like the upcoming Samsung W2018? Let us know down below.