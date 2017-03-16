News
After leaked details appeared just a couple of days ago, Samsung has now confirmed that its Galaxy Tab S3 will be heading to the US with a price tag starting at $599.99. The tablet will be available to pre-order in the country on March 17th from a number of retailers, including Samsung.com, Best Buy, and Amazon. In store availability begins on March 24th, but prices might vary slightly depending on the retailer.

The high-end Galaxy Tab S3 was unveiled at this year’s MWC and comes packing plenty of top-notch technology to justify its price tag. The tablet’s 9.7-inch HDR AMOLED display boasts a 2048×1536 resolution, is powered by a Snapdragon 820 processor, and comes packing 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal memory, and a microSD card slot for up to 256GB more storage should you need it. There’s also a 13 megapixel camera on the back and 5 megapixel selfie shooter.

As for extras specs, the Galaxy Tab S3 is equipped with a USB Type-C port and fast charging capabilities, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, optional LTE connectivity, Android 7.0 Nougat, and speakers tuned by audio brand AKG. The tablet is powered by a big 6,000mAh battery.

One of the other notable features is that the Tab S3 comes sporting an S Pen for the first time in the series, for taking notes, doodling, and what have you. There’s also a Pogo keyboard accessory if you’re planning on being productive. Although the keyboard will set you back an extra $129.99 when it becomes available on March 24th.

The Galaxy Tab S3 will be available in your choice of Black or Silver color options. Will you be pre-ordering one tomorrow, March 17th?

