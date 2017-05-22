Samsung Display is said to be preparing a first look at a stretchable display design at a US conference tomorrow. According to Yonhap News, Samsung will reveal a 9.1-inch stretchable organic LED panel during the Society for Information Display 2017 event which runs Tuesday through Thursday at the LA Convention Center.

Stretchable displays are next evolution of the flexible display market, which includes curved and rollable displays, but it’s said to be the most advanced form. “While current flexible OLED is able to be transformed in only one side, this stretchable OLED can be transformed — whether curved, bended [sic] or rolled — in both sides, above and below,” a Samsung Display spokesperson told the Korea Herald.

Samsung also reportedly told the Korea Herald that, when pressed, the display could move 12 millimeters in a direction and then settle when released — like a balloon. This could potentially lead to smartphones screens that are less likely to crack, but also ones that could be expanded or shrunk depending on the situation.

Meanwhile, the Korean manufacturer is expected to unveil a 1.96-inch UHD (3840 x 2160) display at the same conference, which would feature 2250 pixels-per-inch and be primed for VR.

Though both Samsung and LG are believed to be readying smartphones with folding displays, likely for release next year, there’s no telling how far flexible displays could be from commercialization.