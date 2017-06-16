The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus have been around since April, but that doesn’t mean you have been enjoying all the features it should offer. Bixby users in the USA still haven’t checked out voice commands, but this will become available soon… at least to some of you.

The Korean manufacturer has announced they are getting ready to launch an early preview of Bixby’s voice command features. What’s with the delay? Sammy claims they have been running into trouble optimizing Bixby for the English language. It does currently works with Korean.

See also: Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus review: Almost to Infinity

Regardless, this is expected to be a great digital assistant competitor. The idea is that the service is optimized to make for a simpler way to control your devices and apps. And that is the what sets it apart – it will be able to tap into many apps and allow for more local control of your handset. For example, you could ask Bixby to take a selfie and send it to someone, send your location or even organize photos in customized ways.

Regardless, this won’t be available to all Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus users right away. Only a select amount of participants will be allowed to test the preview. The rest of you will have to wait until the official launch. Interested in testing the Bixby voice commands preview? Sign up below.