Samsung is broadening its RCS efforts following the acquisition of NewNet Communication Technologies last November. Its RCS messaging service, which is based on a solution from NewNet, will be available on its smartphones running Android Marshmallow or above from an unspecified date in the future.

The South Korean manufacturer’s RCS service is said to be a “complete end-to-end solution” that includes “RCS-enabled devices, native/downloadable device clients, cloud-based RCS application servers, an interconnectivity hub among operators and a third-party monetization platform.”

Samsung says it has partnered with a number of carriers to integrate the technology, including Deutsche Telekom, KT, SK Telecom, T-Mobile and Vodafone. The tech giant also claims its RCS solution also will be available as a full package or with modular options to allow carriers to personalize the service, should they wish to.

Samsung states that its service is compatible with the latest GSMA RCS specifications, which means it should work with Android Messages (formerly Google Messenger). “As a standards-based solution, it will be a true messaging evolution post SMS/MMS, making it possible to achieve a global footprint very quickly,” wrote Samsung in its press release.

RCS messaging allows users to participate in group chats, see “message read” receipts, conduct video calls and more without requiring any additional app. For everything else you need to know about it, read our RCS messaging explained article at the link.