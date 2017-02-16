Because of the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, Samsung is trying really hard to convince consumers that its upcoming smartphones won’t catch fire and explode in their hands. The company wants you to know that it takes the quality of its devices very seriously, which is why it recently posted a video on YouTube titled “Quality Assurance: Extensive Tests.” Set to the tune of The O’Jays’ “Give The People What They Want”

The video shows various tests Samsung’s smartphones have to complete before they can hit the market. The Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, which appear in the short video, are dropped, bent, submerged in water, and exposed to hot as well as cold temperatures. You can check out the video below and get your groove on.

Samsung’s reputation really took a beating because of the Galaxy Note 7. The tech giant is now trying to regain consumers’ trust before it releases the Galaxy S8 by letting them know that quality is a major priority for the company. It wants to do everything it can to close the Note 7 chapter and send a strong message that its devices are well built and won’t cause any problems to users.

In addition to the newly released video, Samsung also announced new quality assurance measures a few weeks ago, including an 8-step battery safety check that features a number of improved safety tests.