The new ever-elusive Rose Pink variant of the Galaxy S8 Plus is only available in Taiwan for now, and it’ll be sold only for a limited period of time.

We saw alleged renders of a pink version of the Galaxy S8 Plus a while ago, and the South Korean electronics company has finally made it official: Rose Pink is the latest color option for Samsung’s bigger flagship. However, the chances are, you probably won’t be able to get your hands on one just yet. That’s because the Rose Pink version will be available exclusive in Taiwan (for now at least), and it’ll only be sold by Samsung for a limited period of time. So if you’re in Taiwan and have been waiting for a pink variant of the Galaxy S8 Plus, now is your chance.

Apart from the new paint job, everything else remains the same: it features the same 6.2-inch Infinity Display, blazing-fast Exynos 8895 processor, 12-megapixel camera on the back and 8-megapixel camera on the front, and 3,500 mAh battery.

Rose Pink is likely to remain a Galaxy S8 Plus exclusive, similar to what Samsung did with Galaxy S7 vs. Galaxy S7 Edge.

Although Samsung has made no official announcements yet, it’s possible that the pink version of the Galaxy S8 Plus will arrive in other markets in the coming months. After all, as sales dwindle, introducing new colors is the best way to keep consumers interested until the Galaxy Note 8 unveiling. That being said, however, Rose Pink is likely to remain a Galaxy S8 Plus exclusive, similar to what Samsung did with Galaxy S7 vs. Galaxy S7 Edge.

It’s also worth noting that the pink version may not be called Rose Pink in other markets (if and when it launches) since the company did rename Coral Blue, Orchid Grey, Midnight Black, and Maple Gold to Ice Lake Blue, Smoked Purple Grey, Crystal Black, and Quicksand Gold in Taiwan.

Would you be interested in getting a pink Galaxy S8 Plus if it launched in your home market? For those of you in Taiwan: are you ordering the Rose Pink Galaxy S8 Plus? Let us know by leaving a comment below.