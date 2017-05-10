Good news for Samsung Pay users in India. You can now also use the mobile payment service to make purchases at Mswipe terminals across the country. Making a payment is super easy. All you have to do is choose the card you want to pay with — if you have more than one — authorize the purchase with your fingerprint or a PIN code, and place your device near a terminal. Then just wait for the transaction to be approved and you’re good to go.

This tie-up will enable us to make Samsung Pay ubiquitous and acceptable at even the smallest and remotest of merchants across the country. — Sanjay Razdan, Samsung India

Samsung Pay was launched in India back in March and supports both NFC and MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission). It is compatible with a bunch of different devices: Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy S7, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S6 Edge+, Galaxy A5 (2016), Galaxy A7 (2016), Galaxy A5 (2017), and Galaxy A7 (2017).

The company knows that mobile payment services might become big business in the near future, which is why it wants to get as many users on board as possible. Joining forces with Mswipe makes Samsung Pay even more appealing to consumers, as it is now accepted at 200,000 additional retailers across India.

