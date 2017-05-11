Samsung has finally unveiled the long-rumored 5,100 mAh battery pack, which will “provide up to 2 full charges” on most smartphones.

See also: Best Portable Battery Packs (April 2017)

We saw leaked images of Samsung’s newly-announced fast charge battery pack as early as two months ago. Most of the accessories that we saw in that leak were officially announced along with the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, but for some reason, it’s take the electronics giant a little longer to launch the 5,100 mAh power bank. Well, it’s here, and while it’s neither the biggest nor the most affordable, if portability is what you’re after, this may be a good fit for you.

The latest battery pack from Samsung comes in two colors: silver or navy. It has a carrying strap on top so that you can carry it more easily, and there is a LED bar that shows you how much power is left. According to the company, it should provide up to two full charges from 0 to 100 percent on most smartphones, which is standard for its size, but the big plus here is that the battery pack supports Samsung Fast Charge. If your device isn’t compatible, however, it’ll simply charge at a regular 2A output.

What’s interesting is that Samsung has included a USB Type-C port and a standard USB port. The standard USB port is where you would plug in the Micro USB cable that’s included with the battery pack, but you also get a Micro USB to USB Type-C adapter right in the box, so if your device has a USB Type-C port or if you want to charge the battery pack with a Micro USB cable, all of that is possible.

You also get a Micro USB to USB Type-C adapter right in the box, so if your device has a USB Type-C port or if you want to charge the battery pack with a Micro USB cable, all of that is possible.

Samsung’s 5,100 mAh battery pack will set you back $59.99, which is a lot more expensive than what other power banks of similar capacity cost online. There are cheaper fast charge battery packs that are as large as 10,000 mAh out there, so you might want to do some further research before buying one.

Will you be purchasing Samsung’s new power bank for $60? Let us know in the comments below.