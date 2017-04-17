Along with the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, Samsung also announced the Gear 360 camera at the Unpacked event last month. The tech giant has now released a new Android companion app for the camera that features two 8.4 MP CMOS sensors with fish-eye lenses.

Called the Samsung Gear 360, the app allows you to start recording video, capture images, view and share content, as well as save files to your device. You can also check the camera’s settings and status, and start a live broadcast (only with the Gear 360 2017 model). The app is compatible with the new version of the Gear 360 camera and last year’s model.

However, you won’t be able to use it on any Samsung device. The app only works on the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Plus, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S6 Edge Plus, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Edge, Galaxy A5 (2017), and Galaxy A7 (2017).

The Gear 360 is a very compact camera and doesn’t have a screen. Having a good companion app is essential, as it lets you preview the recording and use the camera’s remote shooting capabilities. The app is free of charge and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. Click the button below to get it.