Imagine being able to see the inside of your LG fridge on your Samsung TV. That might become a reality as early as this year according to sources.

While IoT-based devices are growing exponentially each year, the communication between them still needs a lot of improvement. Often times, smart appliances from different manufacturers are incompatible with one another, limiting users to their smartphones for remote control. However, according to The Korea Herald, that might change soon. Citing anonymous sources, the publication claims that two of the largest South Korean electronics companies – Samsung and LG – are looking to develop products that are certified by the Open Connectivity Foundation.

The Open Connectivity Foundation oversees and develops specification standards in connected devices by different brands, allowing them to communicate one another freely. Although it was founded relatively recently, it boasts over 300 members, which include Samsung, LG, Intel, Microsoft, Qualcomm, and more.

Samsung’s premium air conditioners and refrigerators as well as its latest flagship, the Galaxy S8, have reportedly been certified by the OCF already.

According to the aforementioned sources, Samsung’s premium air conditioners and refrigerators as well as its latest flagship, the Galaxy S8, have all been certified by the OCF already. They also mention that the company is looking to diversify that portfolio by expanding the certification into products like washing machines and cooking tools as early as this year. It is believed that Samsung’s South Korean rival company LG has similar plans.

If the report is indeed true, this could mean that users would be able to control LG products using Samsung devices and vice versa – for instance, you might be able to see the inside of your LG fridge on your Samsung TV, or your LG dryer could recommend pre-set modes for your clothes by communicating with your Samsung washing machine. As two of the largest home appliance manufacturers in the world make a move to launch interoperable products, industry experts believe that more companies will follow suit.

What are your thoughts on truly compatible IoT devices? Do you think Samsung and LG’s decision will have a huge impact? Let us know by leaving a comment below!