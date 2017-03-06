Today, Samsung launched two new smartphones in India. You’ll soon be able to get your hands on the Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy A7 (2017). Both devices are already available for pre-order on Samsung’s online store, while sales will officially kick off on March 15 – online and offline. The Galaxy A5 will set you back Rs. 28,990, while its bigger brother can be yours for Rs. 33,490.

The Samsung Galaxy A5 is the smaller of the two devices. It features a 5.2-inch Full HD Super AMOLED screen and is powered by the Exynos 7880 chipset. It has 3 GB of RAM and comes equipped with two 16 MP cameras — front and back — with an f/1.9 aperture. There is 32 GB of storage available, but if you’re a power user, you can expand it for an additional 256 GB via a microSD card.

The device is water and dust resistant (IP68), comes with a 3,000 mAh battery, and ships with Android Marshmallow on board. Other features include a front-mounted fingerprint scanner, a USB Type-C port, and NFC.

If you’re looking for a bigger smartphone, the Galaxy A7 might be more up your alley. In terms of specs, the device is more or less identical to its smaller brother. The only difference is that it has a larger 5.7-inch display and that it sports a bigger battery with a 3,600 mAh capacity.

As already mentioned, you can pre-order the devices directly from Samsung. To do so, visit the company’s website by clicking a button below. You can choose between two color options — Black Sky and Gold Sand.