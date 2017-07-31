We already know that Samsung is gearing up to release another flip phone. Back in May, the device (model number SM-G9298) was certified by TENAA in China. Now, a few images of the smartphone have leaked online, giving us a better look at what to expect in terms of design.

You can check out a press render above, and a few hands-on images in the gallery below, which were posted online by SlashLeaks.

Although it hasn’t been confirmed, the smartphone is currently going by the Samsung W2018, as it appears to be the successor to last year’s W2017. Based on the TENAA listing, it would be a high-end device.

The flip phone is expected to come with two 4.2-inch Full HD displays and the Snapdragon 821 chipset. It should have 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage, and run Android 6.0 Marshmallow. A 2,300 mAh battery, 12 MP rear camera, and a 5 MP selfie snapper are also said to be included.

Disappointingly, however, the handset will probably only be available in China and a few other Asian countries. It appears that Samsung doesn’t plan on bringing it to Western markets, due to a lack of demand for flip phones.

There’s no word on when exactly the Samsung W2018 would make its debut, but rumors have it that the company will announce it sometime next month.

Would you consider getting a flip phone like the upcoming Samsung W2018? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.