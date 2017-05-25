Update (5/25): The wait is finally over! You can now purchase the Samsung Gear 360 (2017) from Samsung, B&H Photo, Verizon, and a number of other retailers.

Head to the links below to pick one up from your retailer of choice for just $229.

Original post (5/24): During its press event in late March for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, Samsung also showed off the upcoming 2017 edition of its Gear 360 camera. Today, the company finally announced that the price of the camera will be $229, and that it will go on sale starting tomorrow, May 25.

If you buy either the Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus between May 25 and June 19, you can also get the Gear 360 (2017) camera for just $49. You can learn more about this promotional offer, and register to get this deal, starting tomorrow at Samsung’s website.

The new version of the 360-degree camera will support video recording at up to 4K resolution, and it will also support live streaming to Facebook, YouTube and other social networks at 2K resolution. In addition, the camera can take still images at up to 15 MP.

As we noted in our brief hands-on look at the Gear 360 (2017) back in March, the camera has been redesigned and is slimmer compared to its predecessor, which should make it easier to hold in one hand. The column below the camera serves as its stand, and it also houses its battery. The camera itself has two 8.4 MP CMOS sensors with fisheye lenses.

Samsung has already launched the companion Gear 360 app in the Google Play Store, which will allow owners to control the camera remotely. The app can also be used to edit and share any videos made with the camera. The app will only work with a select number of Samsung’s smartphones. Besides the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, the app supports the Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S6 Edge Plus, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 Edge, Galaxy A5 (2017), and Galaxy A7 (2017).

Will you be getting the 2017 edition of the Samsung Gear 360 camera, especially if you plan to buy the Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus? Let us know what you plan to do in the comments!