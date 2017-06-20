The Galaxy Tab S3 has made its way to India. Samsung’s high-end tablet is available starting today and can be yours for Rs. 47,990. You can get it at retail stores across the country in either the Black or Silver color option. Those who purchase it by July 31 will have the option of getting a one-time screen replacement at Rs. 990 that’s valid for a period of 12 months and Reliance Jio’s double data offer of 28 GB + 28 GB a month at Rs. 309.

The popular S Pen is included in the retail package, while the Book Cover and Keyboard Cover are sold separately. They will set you back Rs. 2,999 and Rs. 8,499. One more thing worth mentioning is that only the LTE variant of the tablet is available in India.

See also: Moto C Plus with 4,000 mAh will cost Rs. 6,999 in India

As a refresher, Samsung took the wraps off the Galaxy Tab S3 at MWC in Barcelona back in February. It sports a 9.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,048 x 1,536 pixels and is powered by the Snapdragon 820 chipset. It has 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, which you are able to expand for an additional 256 GB with a microSD card.

The Galaxy Tab S3 is equipped with a 13 MP primary camera with an f/1.9 aperture, autofocus, and LED flash as well as a selfie snapper that has a 5 MP sensor. It packs a 6,000 mAh battery, has four speakers tuned by AKG, and runs Android 7.0 Nougat with Samsung’s custom user interface on top. To learn more about it, check out our review of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3.