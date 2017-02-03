Above is the Samsung Tab S2.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is all but confirmed for a MWC debut, and its shaping up to be a pretty powerful tablet. Another potential ace up its virtual sleeve? S-Pen support.

According to a new report from SamMobile, the Galaxy Tab S3 will offer a special bundle that includes the S-Pen, though it won’t have a built-in slot for it like a traditional Note tablet or phone would.

Now obviously we have no way of knowing for sure whether this rumor is correct or not, but this wouldn’t be the first time that Samsung has opted to release a pen accessory for a non-Note branded product. That honor goes to the Samsung Chromebook Pro, which offers a ‘pen’ that pretty much looks and works like you’d expect an S-Pen to. It’s also worth noting that at least a few rumors suggest that the Galaxy S8 could also offer some sort of pen accessory, likely as an add-on.

See also: Best Android tablets (January 2017)

So what does this all mean for the Note family? According to Samsung, they are fully committed to keeping the Note series going, but perhaps experimenting with putting their pen technology in non-Note devices is just a way to test the waters in case they decide to shift strategies in the future. Or maybe they are just throwing things at the wall, hard to say for sure.

The report revealed no other new details regarding the Tab S3, but turning to older reports we expect the tablet to offer up a 9.6-inch display with a resolution of 2048×1536, a Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB RAM, and Android 7.0 Nougat with TouchWiz on top.

Are you at all interested in the Tab S3? What do you think about it allegedly getting its own pen accessory? Share your thoughts down in the comments.