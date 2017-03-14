At MWC 2017 in Barcelona, Samsung took the wraps off the high-end Galaxy Tab S3. The company shared all the details of the tablet with the public during the event but did not mention how much it will retail for. The wait is over, as we now finally know how much the tablet will cost in the US, Canada, and the UK. Well, at least the Wi-Fi version.

According to Best Buy’s sales page, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 will set you back $599.99 in the US. Prices might vary by retailer, but probably won’t be significantly higher or lower. We don’t know exactly how much the LTE version of the device will cost but expect to fork out around an additional $100 to get it.

In Canada, consumers will have to pay $799.99 for the Wi-Fi variant of the device, while Brits will have to pay a bit more judging by the exchange rates. You’ll be able to get the device for £599.99 from the retailer John Lewis.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 features a 9.7-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels. You’ll find the Snapdragon 820 chipset under the hood along with 4GB of RAM. There’s 32GB of storage available, which can be expanded with a microSD card.

Other specs of the device include a 13MP primary camera, a 5MP selfie snapper, a 6,000mAh battery, and Android 7.0 Nougat with Samsung’s TouchWiz user interface on top. To learn more about the device, check out our Galaxy Tab S3 hands-on post.

Are you considering buying the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3? What do you think of the price? Let us know down below.