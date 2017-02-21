MWC is just around the corner and Samsung is usually one of the biggest presences at the Barcelona-based event. This is why we were disappointed to hear the Galaxy S8 won’t make it to Mobile World Congress this year, but that doesn’t mean the Korean manufacturer won’t have some awesome gadgets for us.

Samsung has been hinting at the announcement of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 to come this February 23rd. Said tablet has been all over the news, but real images of the device have been lacking. Now we can take a better look at the Galaxy Tab S3, as the device makes its way through Taiwan’s National Communications Commission, gaining certification for the SM-T820 model.

These images seem to confirm previous rumors and a leaked press render. The shots are not amazing, but they are the best real photos we have seen so far.

Interested in a new tablet? We will be covering the MWC announcement from Barcelona and are looking forward to seeing what it has to offer. Rumored specs include a 9.6-inch 2048×1536 screen, a Snapdragon 820 processor, 4 GB of RAM 32 GB of internal storage, a 12 MP main camera and a 4.7 MP front shooter. In addition, rumors say it will come with an S-Pen, sport a thinner body and come in both WiFi and LTE variations.

Keep it tuned to the Android Authority homepage for all the details, though! It will all be unveiled very soon.