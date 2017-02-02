As already reported, the Galaxy S8 won’t be announced at Mobile World Congress 2017, as it will be released a bit later than usual this year. However, it looks like Samsung may have decided to still give us a glimpse of the upcoming flagship during its event in Barcelona.

According to a report from The Korea Herald, the tech giant will tease the Galaxy S8 in a one minute trailer at MWC. The video will be played at a press event on February 26, where Samsung will announce the Galaxy Tab S3. Hopefully, the short video will give us more info about the device, which will likely be released in mid-April.

As with every year, there have been tons of rumors going around about Samsung’s new flagship devices. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are expected to be the first smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor and will come with Samsung’s own digital assistant called Bixby.

They will both sport much thinner bezels around the screen and ditch the home button. This means that the fingerprint scanner will be moved to the back of the devices, which can be seen on the recent images that have leaked.

There are plenty of other interesting rumors regarding the smartphones. To learn more, check out our Galaxy S8 rumors post.