A system dump from the Samsung Galaxy S8 has made its way online, including all of the device’s app, priv-app and media folders. The 1.11 GB folder was uploaded by a member of the XDA Developers forums a few hours ago and it appears that some of the forum-goers have already tested some of the apps on their devices.

Many of these apps don’t require root to install, including Messaging, Clock, Video, My Files, Galaxy Apps, Samsung Account, and Samsung Cloud. These, it seems, can be installed without any issues.

The Camera app and Always-on display, meanwhile, cause crashes, and the Contacts app prevents you from receiving calls. You might want to watch out for those.

As for Bixby, it’s said that this too can be installed, though it’s not working just yet. Samsung may be waiting until the S8’s official release before activating the feature.

If you want to check the system dump out for yourself, you can view the files via Google Drive or Mega — install any APKs at your own risk.

If it’s just the Galaxy S8 wallpapers you’re interested in, hit the link.