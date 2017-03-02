With less than a month to go before the Samsung Galaxy S8 gets its official reveal, a new report claims that the company could have a ton of units available for people to buy well ahead of the phone’s anticipated launch date of mid-April.

The report comes from the Vietnam-based site Naver.com. Samsung has a production facility in that country, and the report says that location has already started making Galaxy S8 phones. It adds that the company plans to manufacture 4.7 million units of the phone in March and 7.8 million units in April. The report did not break down how many of those phones will be of the 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 and how many will be for the larger 6.2-inch Galaxy S8+.

Obviously, these number have not been confirmed by Samsung, so take them with a grain of salt. However, it does seem reasonable that the company wants to make as many of the phone units as possible before they go on sale. The already large number of internet photo leaks of the Galaxy S8 would also indicate that the phone has started mass production.

Again, the official reveal of the Samsung Galaxy S8 is supposed to take place at the company’s New York City Unpacked press event on March 29. The phone is expected to have a simultaneous global launch in mid-April, rather than going on sale first in one country and expanding to other parts of the world a few weeks later. If that part is true, Samsung will be following in the footsteps of Apple, who have been launching new iPhone models all over the world on the same day for years.

Just a reminder: we will be attending that Samsung Galaxy S8 press event in just a few weeks, so stay tuned. It will will likely be one of the biggest Android smartphone announcements of the year.