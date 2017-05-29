The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus sales have hit the one million mark in South Korea. Samsung has announced that the two smartphones achieved the new milestone exactly 37 days after they have been released in the country.

The tech giant also mentioned that its flagships are selling twice as fast when compared with the previous two Galaxy S generations. Samsung managed to sell one million Galaxy S7 units in South Korea 74 days since its launch, while Galaxy S6 sales reached the same number in 75 days.

The demand for Samsung’s flagship smartphones is extremely high, not only in South Korea but in other countries around the world as well. A few weeks ago, the company said that it sold 5 million Galaxy S8 units to end users and shipped a total of 10 million to retailers and carriers. This means that Samsung sold more than 200,000 units per day on average.

The sales numbers of the Galaxy S8 series will continue to grow in the future. The two smartphones have recently made their way to China and are, according to Samsung, currently available in around 120 countries around the world.

