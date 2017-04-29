After putting out a software fix for the red tint issue on the Galaxy S8 in Korea earlier this week, Samsung is now rolling it out in Europe. Germany, Turkey and the UK are the first countries to get the patch, which adds a slider for making the entire display warmer or cooler. Somehow I doubt there’ll be too many folks wanting a warmer display on their Galaxy S8, but it’s there if you want it.

The individual RGB sliders can still be accessed, but they are now found under an Advanced section. That section also includes a Screen edge color balance setting, that allows you to to change the white balance at the edges of the screen, where multiple Galaxy S8 owners noticed the red tint at its worst. According to Samsung, changes may take up to ten minutes to appear.

If you’re in one of those countries and you don’t see a notification icon in your status bar already, just head to Settings > Software update > Download updates manually to check. The update is a rather hefty 426 MB, indicating there might be a little more included than just a fix for the screen tint but we’ll have to get back to you on that.

Samsung has vowed to replace devices for unsatisfied owners and it may need to, as the calibrated display settings are only available in Adaptive display mode. Switch that to AMOLED cinema, AMOLED photo or Basic and you’ll lose your color balance changes. Also, changes won’t take effect if you have the blue light filter on.

Hit the comments and let us know when you get the update and if it was sufficient to fix the problem on your device (if you were suffering from it in the first place). With two fixes going out for some of the Galaxy S8’s launch problems in the last week, Samsung seems keen to address user issues quickly, which is just the way it should be. Now, if only we could get fixes issued within a couple weeks all year round…