The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are all but guaranteed to be a hit and the rumors have coming in full force across the internet. Needless to say most features and specs have been leaked, but it’s nice to get confirmation from a trusted source. Today we are hearing new details on pricing and color availability, straight from the beloved Evan Blass (@evleaks).

In terms of pricing we are looking at 799€ for the Galaxy S8 and 899€ for the Galaxy S8+. He also mentions the DeX station will go for 150€. Meanwhile, the Gear VR and Gear 360 should cost 129€ and 229€, respectively.

Evan’s color availability information also goes along with what we have heard in the past, except this time we have what could be the official names: black sky, orchid grey and arctic silver.

Other rumored specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM (6 GB in China), 64-256 GB of internal storage and more. You can always refer back to our rumor roundup for all the details. We have it linked right below.

Ready for a new phone? Don’t worry. You don’t have to wait much longer for the official announcement, which is scheduled for March 29th. Until then, let’s hit the comments and share our thoughts on the pricing and colors!