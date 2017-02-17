We have already seen a few images of Samsung’s upcoming flagship devices, so we have a good idea of how they will look. But now we also know three colors the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus will come in and what they will retail for, thanks to a Ukranian retailer that recently divulged the info.

The Galaxy S8 (SM-G950) and Galaxy S8 Plus (SM-G955) will be available in Black, Gold and Orchid Gray options, at least in the Ukraine, and will retail for UAH 25,999 and UAH 28,999, which is around $950 and $1050. If true, these prices mean the S8 range will be significantly more expensive than the Ukrainian prices for the S7 family, which sat around the UAH18-20,000 mark for a 32 GB model.

However, it is worth mentioning that in general smartphones are more expensive in Europe than they are in the US, mainly because of higher taxes, so we wouldn’t advise placing too much emphasis on the US conversions for these figures. The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will more affordable in the US, but will likely still be $100 more expensive than the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge.

In other Galaxy S8 related news, Samsung will also use batteries manufactured by Sony in its upcoming smartphones. According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, the tech giant selected Sony as the third battery supplier for the Galaxy S8. The other two are Murata Manufacturing, which is also based in Japan, and of course Samsung SDI.

It appears that Samsung wants to diversify its supply chain in order to reduce the risk of battery related problems like the ones the Galaxy Note 7 experienced. The company also wants to make sure it can get its hands on enough batteries so that production of the Galaxy S8 will go ahead as planned.

As you may know by now, the Galaxy S8 series won’t be announced at Mobile World Congress. The tech giant is rumored to announce the flagship devices at a separate event in March, while sales will probably begin in mid-April. We’ll know more on February 26, when Samsung will share the launch date of the smartphones with the public during its MWC press event.