Samsung’s predictions that the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus would be a hit with consumers and possibly even outsell their predecessors are looking to be accurate. According to data collected from carriers in South Korea, the new duo have already received over one million pre-orders in the country.

The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus have, therefore, set a new record: no other smartphone has ever reached a million pre-orders in South Korea.

Industry sources claim that Samsung’s goal is to sell at least 60 million units of the Galaxy S8 series, which is eight million more when compared to the combined sales of the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. Market analysts Counterpoint Research believe that the manufacturer will be able to achieve that goal, as they predict that Samsung will ship more than 50 million units during 2016 alone.

It is also worth pointing out that not everyone who has pre-ordered a device will actually buy it though. Last year, around 70 percent of consumers who pre-ordered the Galaxy Note 7 ended up buying it, which is expected to be the case with the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus as well.

Thanks to its high-end specs and a beautiful bezel-less design, the Galaxy S8 and S8 are currently in high demand. Not only in South Korea but also in the US. And that’s despite the fact that they are more expensive than their predecessors.

Did you expect that the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will be so popular among consumers? Share your thoughts with us down below.