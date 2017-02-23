There doesn’t appear to be a lot of mystery anymore surrounding the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 and its larger brother, the Galaxy S8+. New leaks that look like official slides from Samsung have now revealed most of the major hardware specs for both phones.

TechnoBuffalo claims to have received the hardware specs for the Galaxy S8, via an unnamed source. Their leaked slide seems to confirm most of the rumors surrounding the phone. It shows it will have a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED Quad HD+ display (down to 5.6 inches with its rounded corners) along with 64GB of on-board storage, 4GB of RAM, a 12MP dual pixel rear camera, an 8MP front-facing camera, and an iris scanner. It also shows the phone will have IP68 certification for dust and water resistance, Samsung Knox software security, Samsung Pay and wireless charging support.

The slide looks almost identical to the one for the Galaxy S8+ that was posted late on Wednesday by noted gadget leaker Evan Blass on his Twitter account. The slide shows that the only difference between the S8 and the S8+ is the display size. The S8+ will have a much large 6.2-inch screen (down to 6.1-inches for its rounded corners).

Neither slide lists two important parts of the Galaxy S8 and the S8+; their processor and their battery size. Most speculation says that the phones will have the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip when sold in the US and some other markets, while Samsung’s own newly revealed Exynos 8895 octa-core chip is expected to be inside the Galaxy S8 and S8+ in the rest of the world.

As far as the battery size, some rumors claim the 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 will come with a 3,000mAh battery while the Galaxy S8 Plus will have a larger 3,500mAh power pack for the 6.2-inch phone. The battery will likely get a ton of extra attention in both phones, due to the issues with the Galaxy Note 7 in the fall of 2016 that caused many of them to explode, leading to a mass recall of the large 5.7-inch phone. Since then, Samsung said it will now be putting in an 8-point battery test for all of its future smartphones before they are launched.

Samsung is rumored to show a preview video of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ at its 2017 Mobile World Congress press event on February 26, but the official reveal may not happen until late March, followed by a rumored sales launch in mid-April.