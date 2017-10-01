Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus International Giveaway!

Welcome to the Sunday Giveaway, the place where we giveaway a new Android phone each and every Sunday!

A big congratulations to last week’s LG G6 International Giveaway winner: Philip O (Philippines).

This week we are giving away a brand new Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus!

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus features a beautiful 18.5:9 Infinity Display, a powerful Snapdragon 835 processor, 4 GB of RAM, a 3,500 mAh battery, as well as a super impressive 12 MP rear-facing camera with an f/1.7 aperture. One of the standout features on the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus this year is Bixby, Samsung’s new AI assistant. As an added bonus, the S8 Plus ships with a solid pair of AKG earbuds.

Terms & Conditions

  • The giveaway is an international giveaway (Except when we can not ship to your Country.)
  • If we can not ship to your country, you will be compensated with an online gift card of equal MSRP value to the prize.
  • We are not responsible for lost shipments.
  • We are not responsible if your giveaway prize malfunctions.
  • You must be age of majority in your Country of residence.
  • We are not responsible for any duties or import fees that you may incur.
  • Only one entry per person; please do not enter multiple email addresses. We will verify all winners and if we detect multiple email addresses by the same person you will not be eligible to win.
  • We reserve all rights to make any changes to this giveaway.
  • This giveaway is operated by AndroidAuthority.
  • The prize will ship when it is available to purchase.
