Welcome to the Sunday Giveaway, the place where we giveaway a new Android phone each and every Sunday!
A big congratulations to last week’s LG G6 International Giveaway winner: Philip O (Philippines).
This week we are giving away a brand new Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus!
The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus features a beautiful 18.5:9 Infinity Display, a powerful Snapdragon 835 processor, 4 GB of RAM, a 3,500 mAh battery, as well as a super impressive 12 MP rear-facing camera with an f/1.7 aperture. One of the standout features on the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus this year is Bixby, Samsung’s new AI assistant. As an added bonus, the S8 Plus ships with a solid pair of AKG earbuds.
To learn more about the Galaxy S8 Plus, check out our related articles below:
- Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus review
- 5 reasons why the Galaxy S8 Plus is my daily driver
- Best Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus cases
- Keep your cash: the Galaxy S8 Plus is a better value than the Note 8
Enter the giveaway
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus International Giveaway!
Winners gallery
- The giveaway is an international giveaway (Except when we can not ship to your Country.)
- If we can not ship to your country, you will be compensated with an online gift card of equal MSRP value to the prize.
- We are not responsible for lost shipments.
- We are not responsible if your giveaway prize malfunctions.
- You must be age of majority in your Country of residence.
- We are not responsible for any duties or import fees that you may incur.
- Only one entry per person; please do not enter multiple email addresses. We will verify all winners and if we detect multiple email addresses by the same person you will not be eligible to win.
- We reserve all rights to make any changes to this giveaway.
- This giveaway is operated by AndroidAuthority.
- The prize will ship when it is available to purchase.