The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus may have the same 3,500 mAh battery capacity as the Galaxy Note 7, according to a new report from The Investor.

This battery capacity was first suggested by leaker Evan Blass, before speculation from South Korea indicated that the S8 Plus would have a 3,750 mAh capacity battery and the S8’s would come in at 3,250 mAh.

Now, we’re back to the original theory — which also points to a 3,000 mAh battery for the smaller Galaxy S8.

The Investor cites a Samsung official who spoke to Korean news outlet News 1; the source reportedly stated that Samsung had recently reached a “final decision” regarding the battery capacities following a number of tests.

See also: Samsung Galaxy S8’s Bixby AI may support up to 8 languages

Battery capacities are constrained by the physical dimensions of the device and, as such, the news suggests that Samsung would also have finalized the S8 and S8 Plus dimensions.

The battery cells themselves are said to be being manufactured by Samsung’s SDI department and a Japanese company Samsung recently partnered with, Murata Manufacturing.

All told, it seems at this point that 3,000 mAh and 3,500 mAh batteries for the upcoming Galaxy S8 phones are a safe bet. For an early glimpse at how the Galaxy S8 and S8 plus might look, check out this 3D render video.