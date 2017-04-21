Starting with the Galaxy S6 series, Samsung’s relationship with Google has seemingly become much cozier as the company has slowly pushed away from its own services and apps in favor of promoting Google. With the S7 series, this partnership developed even further with Google Play Music becoming the default Samsung music service out of the box.

Now with the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, Google and Samsung are teaming up to offer Galaxy owners even more special benefits when they use Google Play Music. For starters, Samsung S8/Plus owners will be able to upload 100,000 tracks to the service’s cloud locker for free, while the normal limit for non-Samsung phones remains at 50k.

In addition, Google is giving away 3 months of Google Play Music to new subscribers that buy Samsung’s latest flagships. If that’s not enough, Google also promises to fully support Samsung’s Bixby assistant and promises several other “special features in Google Play Music just for Samsung customers” in the future.

