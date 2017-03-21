We’re now just over a week away from the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ unveiling (March 29). As we approach the final stretch, Korean news site ETnews has discussed a few last-minute bits of information about the upcoming phones.

In a report published earlier today, ETnews reaffirmed the 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch display sizes of the handsets, indicating that the information arrived via industry sources, and discussed the proposed production schedule of the devices.

Ahead of the expected release date at the end of April, Samsung will reportedly produce 12.5 million Galaxy S8 phones: 7.1 million of the 5.8-inch model and 5.4 million of the 6.2-inch device. This would be to meet the early demand of the handsets; last year’s phones, the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge, sold 10 million units in their first 20 days of release. It has been speculated previously that Samsung is expecting to sell greater numbers of the S8 and S8+ than the S7 and S7 Edge.

The production numbers, if accurate, also indicate that the 5.8-inch model will be the more popular device of the two (that model will likely be more similar to your “average” smartphone size, while the 6.2-inch model will be more akin to “plus-sized” handsets or phablets).

Meanwhile, Korean news source The Investor speculates that S8 and S8 Plus pre-orders will go live between April 7 and April 17 — and that Samsung expects more than the 400,000 pre-orders it achieved with the Galaxy Note 7. The Investor also claims that pre-ordered devices might be available as soon as April 18, before the devices’ official release on April 21.

Despite facing mounting competition from Chinese manufacturers selling low-cost hardware, the likes of Xiaomi, Huawei and Oppo, it’s probable that Samsung will outsell the S7 with the Galaxy S8.

Samsung fans missed out on its last flagship, the Galaxy Note 7, after it was cancelled, and may have waited instead to pick up one of these flagships. The company also increased operating profits in the face of the Note 7 catastrophe, signalling that it remains in a suitable financial position to produce another high-quality pair of S series flagships.

That being said, Samsung’s acting boss Lee Jae-yong has been arrested and is facing corruption charges which may put off long-time supporters.