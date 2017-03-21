The upcoming release of the Samsung Galaxy S8 will also reportedly include the launch of a new accessory, the Samsung Desktop Experience (DeX) docking station. Today, more information, and a new image of the dock, were reportedly leaked just eight days before the Galaxy S8 is supposed to be officially announced on March 29.

As we have reported before, the DeX docking station is supposed to connect to the Galaxy S8, and also to an external PC mouse, keyboard and monitor, so that the smartphone can be used like a desktop PC. In a post on the German site WinFuture.de, it shows a artist render of that dock. It also reports that it will have a embedded cooling fan inside. It’s not known why such a cooling solution would be needed for the DeX, but it’s possible that Samsung wants to keep the Galaxy S8 from heating up while being used in desktop PC mode.

The dock itself will have an HDMI port and will support PC monitors with up to 4K (3840×2160) resolutions at frame rates of up to 30fps. It will also have two USB 2.0 ports, presumably to hook up the mouse and keyboard. There will also be an Ethernet port on the dock, with support for up to 100 Mbps of bandwidth. This is to help people who want to connect the Galaxy S8 to a faster wired internet connection at work or home, without having to rely on a slower cellular or Wi-Fi connection.

Finally, the DeX dock could also use a USB Type-C connection, so that it can not only connect to a supported PC monitor for an image, but also to charge the Galaxy S8 at the same time. The report claims the accessory will be sold for 149.99 euros when it is released, which likely means it will be priced around $150 in the US.

Stay tuned as we will be on hand at Samsung’s big Galaxy S8 press event in New York City on March 29 as the company finally reveals everything about its next flagship smartphone.