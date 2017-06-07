Currently, the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are available in three colors in the US: Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, and Arctic Silver. It now looks like Samsung will soon bring another color option to the country.

Evan Blass posted an image of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus in Coral Blue on Twitter and said that the two smartphones are coming to the US. Unfortunately, he didn’t mention when exactly will they be available. There’s also no word on which carriers and retailers will offer the Galaxy S8 series in the new color option. It’s possible that it might be exclusive to just one carrier, but we hope that won’t happen.

See also: This Samsung Galaxy S8 case is for all you Bixby haters out there

The Blue Coral color option is not really new, as it has been available in a few markets around the world ever since Samsung’s flagships were released. Based on the fact that the company is bringing it to the US, we can also expect to see the Galaxy S8 series in Maple Gold eventually. This color has been available in some countries since launch, and it would make sense for Samsung to offer it to US consumers as well.

Aside from the different color, the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus in Coral Blue are identical to the other three color options in terms of specs. They are also expected to carry the same price tag.

Would you consider getting the Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus in Coral Blue, or would you rather opt for one of the other three colors that are available?