Despite the fact that the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus won’t be formally revealed for a few weeks, we already know a lot about them. We have seen a bunch of images as well as a few videos, which show both the devices in all their glory. We now have a few more interesting details to share with you regarding Samsung’s upcoming flagships.

According to Roland Quandt, a well known tech blogger and leaker, the retail listings show that the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will be available in three colors in Europe: black, silver, and violet. Additionally, he mentioned that the S8 will retail for €799, while its bigger brother will set you back €899.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ will be out in Black, Silver and Violet (!) colors, retail listings show. S8 priced at 799, S8+ at 899 Euro. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 7, 2017

This is consistent with previous rumors claiming that the devices will be more expensive when compared with the Galaxy S7 series, which is something most users aren’t really happy about. But please keep in mind that nothing is confirmed at this point. We’ll know more once Samsung officially announces the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, which will happen on March 29.

See also: Galaxy S8 always-on home button and more revealed in leaked images (Update: even more images!)

There are also a ton of other rumors regarding the upcoming devices. Reportedly the phones will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 chipset, feature 5.8 and 6.2-inch displays respectively, and will come with Samsung’s new digital assistant called Bixby. If you want to know more about the smartphones, check out our Samsung Galaxy S8 rumor roundup post.

Do you think that the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are too expensive? Let us know in the comment section below.