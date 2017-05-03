Samsung’s UI skin has been vastly improved, finding a good balance between functionality, features and simplicity, but we know it’s not exactly for everyone. Maybe you need a more pure Google experience…or want to go nuts customizing the hell out of your device.

Whatever the reason may be, changing your launcher is the easiest way to change the Samsung Galaxy S8’s appearance. In this short tutorial we will show you how this is done. Let’s jump right in.

How to change the launcher on the Samsung Galaxy S8

Find a launcher on the Google Play Store. Here are our recommendations: 15 best Android launcher apps. Go to Settings. Select Apps. Tap on the 3-dot menu button. Select Default apps. Hit Home screen. Choose your launcher of preference.

Second method

Find a launcher on the Google Play Store. Here are our recommendations: 15 best Android launcher apps. Download the launcher of your choice. Once downloaded, press the home button. The system will recognize multiple launchers installed and ask you to select one of them. Choose your launcher of preference.

There you have it! You are now ready to delve into the amazing world of custom launchers. Which is your favorite launcher? Are you switching away from TouchWiz?