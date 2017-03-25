A few days ago, the German website WinFuture.de posted leaked info and a low-res image of the rumored DeX dock for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8. Now the same site has not only posted a higher res image of the DeX dock, but also some more images and info on a host of apparently official Galaxy S8 cases and accessories from Samsung.

See also: Here’s how the screen resolution setting will work on the Galaxy S8

The images of the various cases in this new leak show that Samsung will reportedly offer quite a few to choose from, including a clear view standing cover for watching videos, a case that comes in two pieces for more customization and an alcantara cover that has an embedded NFC chip.

The DeX docking station will apparently be joined by an official Galaxy S8 external battery pack with a 5,100 mAh battery. The phone will also have its own official wireless charger that can also stand up in case you wanted to use the phone in that position.

Keep in mind that these leaks have not been confirmed by Samsung, so it’s possible that some of these accessories might not end up being sold. The phone is scheduled to be officially revealed on Wednesday, March 29 and we will be at the event in New York City to get all of the company’s official news and information on what may be the biggest Android phone launch of 2017.