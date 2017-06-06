It looks like not everyone is happy with the dedicated Bixby button that’s found on the left side of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. Some people just don’t want to use Samsung’s digital assistant and are also complaining about accidentally pressing the button from time to time when they are trying to lower the volume.

An individual by the name of Zach McKay from Los Angeles has a solution for this problem. He launched a Kickstarter campaign for a Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus case that not only protects your device if you happen to drop it but also covers and hides the Bixby button. Thanks to the case, you’ll never accidentally press the Bixby button again. Check out the incredibly funny video below to get more info.

Zach is trying to raise $16,000 but, unfortunately for him, things aren’t looking good at this point. He still has a long way to go, as he has only managed to raise $75 so far. By pledging $20, you’ll get a Bixby-free case for your Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus along with the “I Hate Bixby” sticker. If you really despise Samsung’s digital assistant, you have the option of pledging $40, which will get you the “I Hate Bixby” baseball cap along with the case and sticker.

The case comes in black, but if the campaign raises over $20,000 — which probably won’t happen — it will also be available in as many as three additional color options. Based on the image you case above these include red, silver, and dark blue.

If you own a Samsung Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus and hate Bixby, you can back the project.

Just in case you want to save some money, keep in mind that you can also remap the Bixby button to open Google Assistant or any other app of your choice.