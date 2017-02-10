The Samsung Galaxy S8 is perhaps the most anticipated Android phone of 2017, for many reasons. One of the reaons is that the phone is expected to be released with curved displays for both the standard and larger versions. Today, a reported leaked logo seems to confirm that the larger model of the Galaxy S8 will be officially called the S8+.

See also: 2017 release calendar: All the major smartphones we’re expecting this year

The logo for the phone was posted by noted gadget leaker Evan “@evleaks” Blass on his Twitter feed:

In case you were interested… pic.twitter.com/bpcOFZmOC3 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 10, 2017

The logo would seem to confirm that Samsung will not be releasing a version of the Galaxy S8 with an “Edge” branding, as it did last year with the flat Galaxy S7 and the curved Galaxy S7 Edge. It would also strongly suggest that the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+ will both have curved displays, as recent photo leaks of the phones, as well as their display shells, seem to show.

Of course, Samsung did release a phone called the Galaxy S6 Edge+ in 2015, around the time of the Note 5 launch. That phone was basically a larger version of the Galaxy S6 Edge. So it would seem the “+” label is reserved for phones that are simply bigger than the standard version.

Of course, this begs the question,”Has Samsung decided to retire the Edge branding altogether?”. It would seem like that’s the case for the Galaxy S8, if both phones do indeed have curved displays. However, it’s possible that the company may keep the Edge name in reserve for something else. Perhaps the Galaxy Note 8 will have a flat screen, and Samsung could release a curved version with the Edge label.

Do you like the fact that the Galaxy S8 is looking like it will have a curved screen, even in its larger model? Do you prefer a flat screen on your smartphone? Let us know where you stand in the comments!