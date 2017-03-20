With less than 10 days to go before the Samsung Galaxy S8 gets its official reveal, we have seen tons of image leaks and rumors about the smartphone already. You would think that there wasn’t anything else to leak, but you’d would be wrong. Images have now made their way to the internet that allegedly show the AKG headphones that will be included with the Galaxy S8.

According to the Vietnam-based site Techrum, the headphones have some anti-background noise features, as the writer claims traffic noise was minimized while using the devices. The wired headphones include built-in controls for volume, along with turning the microphone on or off.

The AKG brand is one of the many brands from the Harman audio company. Samsung recently closed the deal to acquire Harman for approximately $8 billion in cash. However, it’s likely that the deal to include AKG headphones with the Galaxy S8 was approved before the acquisition was completed. We expect to see more of these kind of bundles with future Samsung mobile devices in the future.

While bundled headphones are not exactly a new feature when consumers purchase a new smartphone, it’s very possible that these headphones from AKG could be higher quality than most of these products. We will have to see for ourselves when the phone itself is finally released. We would be remiss if we didn’t mention that previous image leaks have confirmed that the Galaxy S8 will have a standard headphone jack, in a time where other high-end smartphones are ditching such features.

We will be attending the Samsung Galaxy S8 press event in New York City on March 29 to get the first confirmed information on the long awaited smartphone, and anything else revealed by Samsung.