Photos of the rumored Samsung Galaxy S8 Active leaked only a few days ago, so we already have some idea of what it will look like. Now, more images have popped up online, potentially revealing the key specs of the device.

What appear to be leaked Samsung slides appeared on Chinese social media website Weibo (via fonearena) earlier today, and they look legit. The S8 Active would sport a 5.8-inch shatter resistant display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio and 2960 x 1440-pixel resolution. It would not, however, be curved on the sides like the one on the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus (as the earlier photos had also indicated).

The images also suggest that the unit would be powered by the Snapdragon 835 chipset and come with 4 GB of RAM. Other details include a 12 MP primary camera, an 8 MP selfie snapper, 64 GB of internal storage, Android Nougat, and the same awkwardly positioned fingerprint scanner as found on the back of the S8 (it’s off-center, next to the camera).

See also: Samsung on track to overtake Apple in profits thanks to record-breaking quarter Samsung on track to overtake Apple in profits thanks to record-breaking quarter

Of course, there are also a few differences between the Galaxy S8 Active and the standard version of the device. The leak reveals that the Active model will have a bigger battery with 4,000 mAh capacity, a full 1,000 mAh larger than the battery in the Galaxy S8. In addition, the device would be slightly larger and heavier: coming in at 152.14 x 74.9 x 9.9 mm and weighing 207 grams, compared to 148.9 x 68.1 x 8 mm and 155 grams.

True to series tradition, the Galaxy S8 Active is anticipated to be a far more rugged variant of Samsung’s regular flagship as well. The device should be able to take a beating thanks to MIL-STD 810G standard protection and polymer bumpers on all four corners. Just like the other two Galaxy S8 smartphones, it would also sport an IP68 rating, which means it could survive under 1.5 meters of water for a period of 30 minutes. You can check out all the leaked images that show us the specs of the device in the gallery below.

When it comes to colors, the Galaxy S8 Active is said to be available in Meteor Gray and Titanium Gold. There’s no word on exactly when it will be released, but given how much has already been leaked, a reveal should be just around the corner.

What do you think about the Galaxy S8 Active? Would you consider getting it? Let us know in the comments.