The rumor mill surrounding the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ continues without a break. The latest such unconfirmed report claims that while the rear camera on these flagship phones will only be 12MP, they will include a feature that will allow it to record videos at speeds of up to 1000fps.

The report was first posted on the Korean site Raver, claiming that Samsung will be adding an unknown amount of DRAM into the Galaxy S8’s camera sensor so it will be able to handle that kind of high frame rate recording for videos. In addition, the site claims that the phone will have an 8MP front-facing camera with an autofocus feature. Finally, the rumored iris scanner on the front of the Galaxy S8 will reportedly have its own 3.7MP RGB camera sensor.

Keep in mind that all of this information has not been confirmed or denied by Samsung, so take it with some amount of skepticism. We are now less than two weeks away from the full reveal of the Galaxy S8 and S8+, which is scheduled to happen on March 29. We will be at that event in New York City to see just how many of these rumors and reports are accurate and how many turn out to be way off.