While the Android 7.0 Nougat updates have been rolling out for owners of the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge for the past several weeks, folks who have the two-year old Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge are still waiting for their OS upgrade. As it turns out, the company has quietly confirmed that the Nougat updates for both phones, at least in the UK, have been delayed.

The confirmation came from the official Twitter feed of Samsung UK last week. The posts stated that the delay was due to the company wanting to review the “quality” of the update. The series of messages did not offer a new release timeframe for the Nougat update, with Samsung stating only that it “will be made available at the earliest opportunity”.

Previously, an executive for Samsung in Turkey said the Nougat updates for the Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge would start rolling out by the end of February. He also said that the same updates would become available for the Galaxy Note 5 and the Galaxy S6 Edge+ in the same timeframe. Obviously, that update schedule turned out to be too optimistic.

We already know what features will be added to the Galaxy S6 with the Nougat update, thanks to a leak of its manual that hit the internet a few weeks ago. It stated that most of the Nougat features on the Galaxy S7 will also be available for the S6. However, there will be some exceptions. The Galaxy S6 will not have some of the new camera modes found on the S7. Also, the S6 won’t get the motion panorama feature, the Video Enhancer, the Performance mode, and the Always On Display option with its Nougat update.