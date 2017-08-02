The official announcement of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is just a few weeks away, but it looks like the hardware specs of the latest entry in the Note series maybe have been leaked. If the report is accurate, it would seem to agree with most of the previous rumors about the upcoming large stylus-based phablet.

According to noted Internet gadget leaker Evan “@evleaks” Blass, in a new report posted on VentureBeat, the Galaxy Note 8 will have a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display, which is only slightly bigger than the display on the current Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, with its 6.2-inch screen. The resolution and ratio of the Note 8 screen will be the same as the S8 Plus, at 1,440 x 2,960 in a 18.5:9 ratio. However, the Note 8 will have more squared off corners compared to the Galaxy S8 phones, and of course it will include the embedded S Pen stylus.

The report adds that while the Note 8 will have the same processor as the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus (the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 in the US, and Samsung’s own Exynos 8895 chip in the rest of the world), it will get a RAM boost to 6 GB, along with 64 GB of onboard storage, with a microSD slot to add even more storage.

The biggest hardware change for the Note 8 is the dual rear camera. Blass claims that both will have 12 MP sensors, but one will be the primary with a wide-angle lens, an f/1.7 aperture and dual-pixel autofocus. The secondary sensor will have a telephoto lens, according to the report, with an f/2.4 aperture, along with a 2x optical zoom. The front-facing selfie camera on the Note 8 is supposed to be 8 MP, with an f/1.7 autofocus lens.

Finally, Blass says, the battery in the Galaxy Note 8 will be 3,300 mAh. Everyone, especially Samsung, is hoping this battery won’t have the tendency to overheat and explode like its predecessor, the Galaxy Note 7. The report says the phone will be released first with the choice of Midnight Black and Maple Gold colors, with versions in Orchid Grey and Deep Sea Blue to be launched at a later time. The story says the phone is expected to be priced around €1,000 in Europe, but there’s still no clear word on the price for the US version.

Samsung is holding a press event in New York City to introduce the Galaxy Note 8 on August 23, and the phone is expected to go on sale in late September in the US and a few other markets, with wider availability to come later this fall. In the meantime, what do you think about the specs of the Note 8, if this report is indeed accurate? Let us know what you think in the comments!