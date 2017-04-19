Even as the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are only a few days away from their official launch, rumors about the company’s next flagship device, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, have started to hit the Internet. The latest report claims the Note 8 could be the first phone from Samsung with a dual rear camera setup.

9to5Google reports that the rumors come from the usually reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities. He claims the Note 8’s rear cameras will be better than the ones on the current iPhone 7 Plus from Apple, and could match the rear cameras that are rumored for the upcoming iPhone 8. Kuo says they will include a 12 MP wide-angle CIS supporting dual photodiodes, along with a 13 MP telephoto CIS, plus dual 6P lenses and dual OIS. He also reports the cameras will have a 3x optical zoom feature. You may remember that Samsung was creating prototypes of the Galaxy S8 Plus with a dual rear camera, but the company decided to cancel those plans for the phone.

Kuo also claims the Galaxy Note 8 will have a 6.4-inch QHD+ OLED display, compared to the 5.7-inch display on the recalled Galaxy Note 7 and the 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch displays on the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, respectively. He also says the phone will have a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, similar to the new Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. Finally, he claims the processor inside the Note 8 will be either Samsung’s own Exynos 8895 chip or the Qualcomm Snapdragon MSM8998 (Snapdragon 835) processor, depending on the market where the phone is released.

In related news, Kuo now believes that sales of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will be better than first expected, due to the solid public reception for their large edge-to-edge displays. As a result, he has increased his shipment estimates for those phones from between 40 million and 45 million units to between 50 million and 55 million units.