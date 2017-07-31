The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has just been approved by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). This is one of the last stops on the road to release and it arrives only a few weeks before the phone’s official unveiling on August 23 in New York.

The device bears model number SM-N950 (following SM-N930, 920, 910 and 900 for the Note 7, Note 5, Note 4 and Note 3 respectively), and the FCC filing listing indicates that it will support the GSM and CDMA networks for full compatibility with US carriers, as you might expect.

What’s more, PhoneScopp, which broke the news, notes that the device will be compatible with LTE radio band 66 — which should still be a reasonably uncongested band (the LG V20, released only in September last year, was the first device to support it). However, evidence of the 600 MHz band (band 71) that T-Mobile has said it will start supporting from August, isn’t found in the FCC documentation.

It’s still possible that this could be included ahead of the Note 8’s release, though, meaning owners could still benefit from better coverage in rural areas and improved reception inside buildings.

