Samsung’s Galaxy Note series of smartphones is quite popular among consumers. Well, at least it was until the Galaxy Note 7 came along. In case you’ve missed it — which I doubt — Samsung had a lot of problems with its phablet. The company had to recall the Galaxy Note 7 last year because of safety issues.

Nevertheless, the company still plans on announcing its successor, the Galaxy Note 8, sometime this year. And it looks like it has big plans for the device. According to a report from SamMobile, the codename of the upcoming phablet is apparently “Great”, which really is an interesting choice by Samsung. Let’s hope that the device will be able to live up to its name so that it won’t explode in your hand and possibly even destroy your car like the Galaxy Note 7 did.

Additionally, the report also claims that the international variant of the Galaxy Note 8 will use the model number SM-N950F. It follows the Galaxy Note 7’s number — SM-N930F — but skips the number four as it is considered unlucky in South Korea.

The rumor that Samsung will sell refurbished Note 7 devices has surfaced again. The last time we heard that Samsung could be selling refurbished Note 7 handsets it was thought that Samsung would swap the Note 7’s 3,500 mAh battery with a “3,000 to 3,200 mAh” battery predominately for sale in emerging markets such as India and Vietnam. However a statement from a Samsung India company rep said that, “the report on Samsung planning to sell refurbished Galaxy Note 7 smartphone[s] in India is incorrect.”

However SamMobile is now reporting that Samsung is working on a refurbished Note 7, this time for South Korea, but that it might also make its way to other markets around the world eventually. It is currently known as Grace R and features the model number SM-N935. As before, this is just a rumor and there is no confirmation from Samsung.