The refurbished Galaxy Note 7 has just passed through the FCC, one of the last stops on its way to official release. The Note 7, or Note 7R as it is believed to be called, was seen in three variants: SM-N935S, SM-N935K, and SM-N935L, which point to the three major South Korean carriers: SK Telecom, KT Freetel, and LG Uplus.

One news source last week suggested that the refurbished handset would go on sale at the end of June for around 700,000 won (~$620), which works out at around $250 cheaper than the original handset’s ~$870 (988,900 won) price. The device is also believed to have a smaller battery at 3,250 mAh compared to 3,500 mAh; Battery troubles were at the heart of the device’s initial cancellation.

The Galaxy Note 7R is expected to go on sale in a few markets, though Samsung has ruled out a release in the US and Canada. You still might be able to acquire it from re-sellers, however, if you’re interested.

