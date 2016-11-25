News
by John CallahamNovember 25, 2016
27
1792 15

samsung galaxy note 7 hands on aa second batch-16

The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is no longer on sale (not officially anyway) but the Grace UI that was included in the ill-fated smartphone is making a comeback. The company has quietly started rolling out an update for its year-old Galaxy Note 5 phone in South Korea, specifically for Korea Telecom-branded units, which includes the Grace UI used for the Note 7.

See also:

The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is dead: what’s next?

October 11, 2016

grace-ui-note-5-screenshots

The UI update, which is included in new firmware for the Note 5 with the version number KKU2CPI1, was spotted first by a member of the XDA Developer forums. It adds a number of features to the Note 5 such as Ultra Power Saving Mode, Blue Light Filter, and much more. The update also has a number of other bug fixes and improvements beyond the Grace UI.

There’s no word yet on when, or even if, Note 5 owners in other parts of the world will be getting this over-the-air update. There’s also no info on whether Samsung was already planning to bring the Grace UI to the Note 5 or if it decided to make it available to those phone owners after the Note 7 was recalled.

Samsung is already planning to release an even bigger update for Note 5 owners, which will bring the Android Nougat update to the smartphone – a very nice consolation prize indeed. Unfortunately, there’s no word on a specific date for that major update.

Are you happy to see Grace UI on the Note 5? or did you prefer the old UI?

News
SamsungSamsung Galaxy Note 7Samsung Galaxy Note 5Grace UI
, , ,
 XDA Developers
 SamMobile
John Callaham
John was a newspaper reporter before becoming a technology and video/PC gaming writer in 2000. He lives in Greer, SC with his wife and five cats.
Show 27 comments