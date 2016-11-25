The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is no longer on sale (not officially anyway) but the Grace UI that was included in the ill-fated smartphone is making a comeback. The company has quietly started rolling out an update for its year-old Galaxy Note 5 phone in South Korea, specifically for Korea Telecom-branded units, which includes the Grace UI used for the Note 7.

The UI update, which is included in new firmware for the Note 5 with the version number KKU2CPI1, was spotted first by a member of the XDA Developer forums. It adds a number of features to the Note 5 such as Ultra Power Saving Mode, Blue Light Filter, and much more. The update also has a number of other bug fixes and improvements beyond the Grace UI.

There’s no word yet on when, or even if, Note 5 owners in other parts of the world will be getting this over-the-air update. There’s also no info on whether Samsung was already planning to bring the Grace UI to the Note 5 or if it decided to make it available to those phone owners after the Note 7 was recalled.

Samsung is already planning to release an even bigger update for Note 5 owners, which will bring the Android Nougat update to the smartphone – a very nice consolation prize indeed. Unfortunately, there’s no word on a specific date for that major update.

Are you happy to see Grace UI on the Note 5? or did you prefer the old UI?