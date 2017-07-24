Samsung has quietly announced a new smartphone in India. Called the Galaxy J7 Nxt, the device comes in Black or Gold and retails for Rs. 11,490. You can get it from Samsung’s website or a number of offline retail stores across the country.

As you can probably tell by its price, the Galaxy J7 Nxt is a mid-range smartphone. It sports a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display with HD resolution and is powered by an unspecified 1.6 GHz octa-core processor. The device has 2 GB of RAM and only 16 GB of storage, which you can expand for an additional 256 GB with a microSD card.

There’s a 13-megapixel camera with an f/1.9 aperture, autofocus, and LED flash on the back, while the front-facing selfie snapper has a 5 MP sensor. The smartphone packs a 3,000 mAh battery, has a textured rear (it’s not clear what material this is, but it’s not metal or glass), and runs Android 7.0 Nougat with Samsung’s custom user interface on top.

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone and are considering getting the Galaxy J7 Nxt, visit Samsung’s website via the button below.

Alternatively, you can also opt for one of the many other smartphones that have been launched in India recently including the Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra, Panasonic P55 Max, Moto E4/E4 Plus, and Nubia N2, to name just a few.